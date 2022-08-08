Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His 2 National Championship Favorites

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Every year, the list of teams capable of winning a national championship in college football is a short one.

It's up for debate how many teams are on the list this year, but ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks two teams in particular are above the rest: Alabama and Ohio State.

Finebaum made his case for the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes during a recent appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning."

“In August, we talk to people from around the country and everyone’s got a story to tell,” Finebaum said, via On3Sports. “Hey, if Utah goes to Florida and wins that game, then they have a clear path. But, ultimately, these schools have to get past the SEC or Ohio State in the Playoff. And, I think that’s really the problem.”

“I think you could make just as strong a case for Ohio State to win the national championship here, against Alabama.”

What about Georgia? After all, the Bulldogs just won the national championship, and despite losing several key contributors from their roster, are still quite loaded.

Finebaum thinks Georgia has "a reasonable path" to repeating but considers Kirby Smart's squad a notch below 'Bama and OSU.

“Beyond Alabama and Ohio State, who is the next tier,” Finebaum said. “By the way, in the era of trying to get 12 into a Playoff, we’re looking for three and four right now. And, I think you do put Georgia in that conversation because you know that Georgia has a reasonable path as well. But, ultimately, I have a harder time putting Georgia in there as a legitimate champion.”

The first official Coaches Poll of 2022 was released earlier today. Not surprisingly, Alabama and Ohio State ranked first and second respectively.

Georgia was third, followed by Clemson and Notre Dame.

[ SDS ]