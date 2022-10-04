Paul Finebaum Has Serious Concern For Alabama Moving Forward

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Alabama must navigate Bryce Young's shoulder injury to stay atop the college football hierarchy.

Paul Finebaum believes the issue could soon jeopardize the Crimson Tide's undefeated season. Appearing on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t On3 Sports, the college football analyst expressed concern over the star quarterback's health moving forward.

"It’s a problem," Finebaum said. "He has an AC joint sprain…It affects his throw. I mean Bryce Young’s the best passer in the country. It’s going to affect him."

Finebaum said the injury "won't matter" in this Saturday's game against Texas A&M that "won't be pretty." However, he could see the Crimson Tide suffering their first loss of the season to Tennessee the following weekend.

“Alabama goes to Knoxville and they’ll play probably the most offensively explosive team in the country with Hendon Hooker. They could lose that game. That’s not a bold statement."

While Finebaum called Jalen Milroe "amazing" and compared him to former Crimson Tide star Jalen Hurts, he said the backup quarterback is "not a great passer." That could spell trouble in a shootout against the Volunteers.

Young has followed up a Heisman campaign by posting a 172.5 passer rating with 14 passing and three rushing touchdowns for the 5-0 Crimson Tide. While Arkansas momentarily made last Saturday's game interesting after Young left, Alabama pulled ahead with three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Nick Saban said Young is day-to-day with an injury he doesn't perceive as a long-term issue. Yet the head coach has remained coy about his starting quarterback's status for Saturday night's SEC showdown with the Aggies.