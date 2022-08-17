Paul Finebaum Hinted At Some Urban Meyer, Florida News

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum may have spilled the beans on a new Netflix project involving Urban Meyer and the Florida Gators.

When appearing on WNSP-FM 105.5's The Opening Kickoff, the college football guru was asked about the newly released documentary series about former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o.

Although Finebaum said he wasn't watched Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist yet, he recalled hearing about the project while filming a "long shoot" for Netflix earlier this year.

"It’s more about a school but also a well-known and famous coach who I think gave an interview for it,” Finebaum said about his interview, per AL.com's Mark Heim.

Finebaum told the Alabama station that the school is in a neighboring state. While that also keeps Tennessee, Mississippi, and Georgia schools (and other programs in Florida) in the fold, Heim seems confident that the ESPN analyst incidentally confirmed a Gators documentary.

He said it'll likely be a four-part series premiering in January, and Heim added to "bet heavily" on an appearance from former Heisman-winning quarterback Tim Tebow.

Finebaum isn't the first to tease the possible project. Zach Goodall of All Gators reported in April that a project covering Meyer's Florida era was in production.