Paul Finebaum Identifies ‘Best-Case Scenario’ For The 2020 Season

The time to make final decisions on the 2020 college football season is approaching, and Paul Finebaum is not optimistic.

The ESPN radio and television personality has expressed concern at restarting the season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Around the country, the virus seems to be spiking of late, throwing a wrench into the plans of conferences and universities.

In a wide-ranging Q&A with Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, Finebaum said that the spikes are happening at the “worst possible time” in regards to starting college football as scheduled and that the likelihood of college football “is slipping away by the day.”

Finebaum provided his best-case scenario for the sport, which essentially involves taking a wait-and-see approach for a few more weeks.

I think probably the best case is to put off any important decisions for three to four weeks. … I think they’ll keep pushing, keep moving the invisible deadline to where, if the country is still in a freefall in a couple of weeks, then I don’t think they’ll have much choice but to then say, ‘We can’t do it at all’ or ‘We’re going to pause here and give it a few more weeks and maybe start in mid-September or late September.’

Programs around the country have welcomed their players back to campus over the last month for voluntary workouts. But next week, schools are allowed to begin mandatory summer activities, and training camps typically start at the end of July or beginning of August.

By the end of the month, we should be able to tell if a fall 2020 season is feasible. Lately, there has been increased chatter about the season being moved to the spring.

“It’s very doable,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley recently said. “This can happen. We’ve been a part of putting together models of what that would potentially look like. This season is going to be different, we might as well come to terms with that. If we do decide that the spring is the best option, if we get to that point, we shouldn’t be scared of it.