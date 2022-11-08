Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban.

The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.

When discussing Alabama's woes Tuesday on ESPN's First Take, Finebaum said "the blame lies" on Saban.

"This has not been a vintage Nick Saban season," Finebaum said. "Yeah, it's Nick Saban's fault. I know it's convenient to blame players and blame coordinators, but this is on the G.O.A.T."

Finebaum called it a "wasted opportunity" for Alabama to likely miss the College Football Playoff with the nation's best quarterback (Bryce Young) and defensive player (Will Anderson). Stephen A. Smith initially shouted "what?" when Finebaum pointed the finger at Saban, but he agreed with Finebaum's assertion that Saban needed to recruit more "explosive, dynamic wide receivers."

Lane Kiffin won't like this one bit. On Monday, he lamented Finebaum giving Saban "G.O.A.T fuel" by criticizing the seven-time national champion.

If Saban sees Finebaum's comments, Kiffin may face a motivated former colleague when Ole Miss plays Alabama this Saturday.