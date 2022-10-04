Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world.

During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold.

Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising take when you consider how good the Jayhawks have been this fall.

"I know this will be his week with GameDay and all the circus acts that they bring into town, but ultimately he’s getting out, he’s not going to be there long,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “And he shouldn’t be. I don’t care what Kansas think about what I’m about to say, but if you can get a couple wins and some momentum there, have your agent get you an offer worth about four or five times that value and Wisconsin would be a great landing spot. Anywhere would be a great landing spot for him.”

In his first year at Kansas, Leipold had a 2-10 record. He's currently 5-0 this season.

Kansas has impressive wins over Iowa State, Houston and West Virginia this year.

On Saturday afternoon, Kansas will host TCU in a battle of undefeated teams. ESPN's College GameDay will be in Lawrence to preview this game.