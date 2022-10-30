Paul Finebaum Is Predicting A New No. 1 Next Week

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes we'll have a new No. 1 team next weekend.

The longtime college football analyst has Ohio State as his No. 1 team right now.

Finebaum says that'll change next weekend, though.

The ESPN college football analyst believes the Buckeyes will be vaulted by the winner of the Georgia vs. Tennessee game.

“At No. 1, what about Ohio State? The Buckeyes did what they had to do in that fourth quarter. I think Ohio State will perhaps be at No. 1 for the last time this week, because the winner of the Tennessee-Georgia game next week is going to No. 1," he said on Sunday morning.

Georgia and Tennessee are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. next weekend.

The game will air on CBS.