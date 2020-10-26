Paul Finebaum Says Jeremy Pruitt’s Postgame Message Was ‘Pathetic’

University of Tennessee graduate and ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum showed no sympathy for Jeremy Pruitt following the Vols 48-17 blowout loss to No. 2 Alabama. He even went as far as calling Pruitt’s postgame comments ‘pathetic.’

Here’s what the Tennessee head coach had to say after the team’s third loss in the 2020 season:

“Nobody’s more disappointed than the people within our program, I can assure you,” Pruitt said. “It’s the reason that I wanted this job, is because I understood the passion, the energy, the expectations of Tennessee football. When I took the job, I knew exactly where it was at — exactly — which is why I wanted the job. I wanted this job because I wanted to get it where it’s supposed to be. It’s a helluva challenge, and I’m glad I took the job, I’m excited about being here.

“I’m not discouraged. The people in our program are not discouraged. I know where our program’s headed, and we’ll get there.”

Since starting the season with a 2-0 record, Tennessee has now lost three straight games, including an embarrassing 34-7 beatdown to Kentucky last Saturday.

This rambling answer for Vols fans seems like a non-answer. In his third year at Tennessee, the former Alabama defensive coordinator has a fairly lackluster overall .500 record. The Vols haven’t even come close to taking down the Crimson Tide in years, dropping their 14th straight loss in a row to Alabama on Saturday.

Alabama beats Tennessee for the 14th consecutive year What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/JuK23Li0U2 — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) October 24, 2020

Finebaum addressed his concerns about Pruitt’s postgame comments:

“That game looked like last year’s game and the year before and the year before,” Finebaum said on WJOX FM. “I think that’s pretty pathetic when that’s the best you can offer to your fan base after getting your head knocked around for four hours. But hey, give him another raise.”

After Pruitt’s second season with the Vols where he lead the team to an 8-5 record and a 2019 Gator Bowl win, the Tennessee faithful were given some hope of turning the program around. This year, they seem to be going back in the wrong direction.