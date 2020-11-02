The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 1 Bold Suggestion For Michigan’s Next Coach

Jim Harbaugh on the sideline at Wisconsin.MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action prior to a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen if Jim Harbaugh is actually on the hot seat at Michigan, but many are ready for a coaching change in Ann Arbor following the Wolverines’ latest loss.

Michigan was upset by rival Michigan State on Saturday. Harbaugh is now 1-6 at home against his rivals – Michigan State and Ohio State – since taking the Wolverines’ job.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum floated one major suggestion for the Wolverines’ next head coach if Harbaugh is fired: Luke Fickell.

“I can think of somebody who’s not that far away and really has impressed me this year and really has done one of the most phenomenal jobs in college football. That’s Luke Fickell,” Finebaum said Monday on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby show, via 247Sports. “He was wooed by Michigan State a couple of months ago and turned it down because he knew what he had in Cincinnati. I’m not saying that’s a perfect marriage. I really don’t know.

“Fickell has got some decent ties to Columbus, Ohio. But that hasn’t stopped people in the past.”

We floated Fickell as an ideal replacement for Harbaugh at Michigan, too.

Of course, Fickell is an Ohio State graduate and former Buckeyes coach, so maybe he’d refuse to consider the job at Michigan.

We could find out soon.


