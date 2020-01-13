Paul Finebaum’s Message To Coach O About Tonight’s Game

Two teams will play for the College Football Playoff national championship tonight. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks just one team “has” to win, though.

That team: LSU.

The SEC Network analyst believes Coach O’s program has a lot more riding on tonight’s game than Dabo Swinney’s. That’s fair, considering Swinney has already led Clemson to multiple national championships.

LSU, meanwhile, hasn’t won a national championship in more than a decade.

Finebaum thinks LSU has to win to avoid being another “Georgia.” The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the national title game two years ago and haven’t been back since.

“Not to take anything away from Ed Orgeron, but he has to win tonight,” Finebaum said on WJOX. “Ask Georgia fans how much they remember and reminisce about the 2017 SEC Championship and the Rose Bowl Championship because they didn’t win the national championship. I think that is on the line right now for LSU. To be considered what they want to be, they need a title tonight. They just can’t show up and look like the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night.”

Showing up and looking like the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night would not be good, that is for sure.

LSU and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.