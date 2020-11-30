Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Major Program Is A ‘Total Embarrassment’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum doesn’t hold back when discussing Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program.

The Wolverines fell to 2-4 on the season on Saturday, losing at home to 0-5 Penn State.

Michigan has been a disaster this season. Many are starting to believe that Harbaugh will not return as head coach in 2021.

If Harbaugh is out, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has been mentioned a lot for the potential vacancy. Finebaum weighed in on that idea on Monday morning on WJOX.

In the process of doing that, he called Michigan a “total embarrassment.”

“He is a fantastic coach and he’s beaten everyone that matters,” Finebaum said of Campbell. “In some ways, you’re talking about the same program in Michigan and Texas. They’re just 1,000 miles apart and in a different climate. They both think a lot of themselves and have absolutely nothing to show. At least Texas has won a national championship recently and played for another one. I don’t know what Michigan is doing. I’ve heard his name connected with the Michigan job but it’s hard for me to understand what’s going on up there, other than it’s just a total embarrassment.”

Campbell and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell have been mentioned the most for the potential vacancy.

It remains Harbaugh’s job for now, though. Michigan is scheduled to take on Maryland this weekend.