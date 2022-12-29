Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season.

Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome.

In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No. 6 in the nation. Desmond Howard even picked them to win the national title.

"So you start at that, and then they end up going 5-7, although it seems a lot worse than that," Finebaum said. "It was shocking to me that a coach as well regarded as Jimbo Fisher – who made as much noise in the offseason as he did and who was just 10 months away from the best recruiting class I've ever seen. Literally, he just imploded."

While Texas A&M "softened some of the wound" by upsetting LSU in its final game, Finebaum said Fisher will enter 2023 in a "very critical position."

The Aggies won eight or nine games in each of Fisher's first four seasons. They defeated Alabama last year and brought a highly touted recruiting class into 2022.

Onlookers had high hopes for Texas A&M, but the team instead went 2-6 in the SEC and didn't qualify for a bowl game.

Fisher will face considerable pressure to rebound next year if he wants to stay off the hot seat.