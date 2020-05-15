Paul Finebaum Names “Catastrophic” Scenario For College Football

On Friday morning, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley made an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up.

During his time on the show, Riley offered skepticism about players returning to campus in less than a month. Not long after, college football analyst Paul Finebaum was asked to respond to Riley’s comments.

Finebaum suggested Riley is correct in thinking that college football coming back too soon would be a bad thing. The SEC pundit went as far as to say that it could be “catastrophic” for the game.

“Well, I think he’s right about one thing, if college football comes back — or this goes for any sport — comes back too quickly and is not prepared, it is going to be catastrophic,” Finebaum said on the show.

Here are his full comments, via Saturday Down South:

“Remember the NCAA Basketball Tournament? On Tuesday we were debating fans, on Wednesday we said, ‘Well, we’ll put more hand sanitizer out.’ By Thursday, there was no sports. “That’s how convoluted the thinking was back then and I really agree with him. Because people need to be very very careful, this goes for the entire country, if you rush back and you’re not prepared, it sets everyone back weeks if not months.”

Several college football coaches have weighed in regarding how much time they would need to get their teams ready for the 2020 season.

Most coaches agree that 4-6 weeks of conditioning and practice is enough to be prepared for the season.