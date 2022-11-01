Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Most 'Complete' Team

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The first College Football Playoffs Rankings of the 2022 season will be released this Tuesday evening. ESPN's Paul Finebaum appeared on "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" this morning to discuss the current state of the sport.

Finebaum believes Tennessee could be ranked No. 1 in the country due to its win over Alabama.

If the rankings were handled by Finebaum, he would rank Ohio State above every program. He thinks the Buckeyes are the most complete team in college football right now.

“Well, my top four will not mirror what we are going to see tonight,” Finebaum said. “I still like Ohio State as the most complete team, after that Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan. Having said that, there’s a lot of reason to believe Tennessee could end up No. 1 tonight based on the win three weeks ago over Alabama.”

Ohio State flexed its muscles in the fourth quarter of last weekend's game against Penn State.

The remaining schedule for Ohio State features games against Northwestern, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan.

The College Football Playoffs Rankings will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.