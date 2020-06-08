Paul Finebaum Names College Football’s Most “Overrated” Coach

Who’s the most “overrated” head coach in college football in 2020?

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum made his pick on Monday morning. It’s not a surprising one.

Finebaum believes Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is the country’s most “overrated” head coach heading into the 2020 season.

Harbaugh, 56, has been at Michigan since 2015. He’s gone 47–18 in five seasons, winning 10 games in three of his five years. Those are solid numbers, but he’s gone 0-5 against Ohio State. He’s also finished no better than third in the Big Ten East Division in four out of his five seasons.

Michigan expects better.

“There’s no getting around it. For what he makes, for that program, he wins the crown. I’ve believed in them a couple of times. Maybe they’ll win at home. And I’m not a hater. I just have been abused by Jim Harbaugh in believing too often that he could get it done. He can’t get it done,” Finebaum told 247Sports’ “Social Distance” series.

This is far from the first time Finebaum has been critical of the Michigan head coach. He’s consistently taken shots at Harbaugh during his time with the Wolverines.

Perhaps things will finally change in 2020, though. Michigan is not expected to be at the level of Ohio State (or maybe even Penn State) but the Wolverines could surprise.