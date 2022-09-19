Paul Finebaum Names College Football's "New Alabama"

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Paul Finebaum believes Alabama is no longer the head of the college football class.

On Sunday morning's SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said former Crimson Tide coach Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a comparable juggernaut.

"In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama," Finebaum said. "Why is that so? Well, for obvious reasons. They look like the best Alabama teams that Nick Saban had back maybe a couple of years ago when Kirby Smart was his defensive coordinator."

The Bulldogs sit atop the AP poll after allowing 10 combined points through three lopsided victories. And it's not only their defense dominating; Stetson Bennett has posted 952 passing yards, five touchdowns, and no picks.

As a result, Finebaum sees no flaws in the defending national champions.

"I’m not ruling Alabama out. They’re still a very good team, but they have holes. They have deficiencies," Finebaum continued. "Georgia doesn’t. They look like the perfect team. They look like you went into a lab and put them together, and I realize it’s early."

He expanded on Georgia pulverizing Oregon, which entered the season ranked No. 11 following the opening weekend's 49-3 rout. The Ducks have since scored 70 points against Eastern Washington and earned a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU.

The Bulldogs then shut out Samford and nearly did the same to South Carolina before the Gamecocks scored what Finebaum called "a garbage touchdown" in the closing minute of Saturday's 48-7 trouncing.

Georgia can fulfill Finebaum's prophecy by becoming the first back-to-back champions since Alabama in 2011 and 2012.