Paul Finebaum Names His Pick For Country's 'Next Georgia'

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia sits atop the college football hierarchy after capturing its second straight national title.

The Bulldogs became the first team since Alabama in 2012 to repeat as champions when steamrolling TCU on Monday night. However, Kirby Smart's team faced one significant challenge on their road to a perfect season.

Georgia narrowly escaped a tightly contested College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State. As a result, Paul Finebaum suggested the Buckeyes could present the Bulldogs' top challenger for the throne moving forward.

On ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max, the college football expert was asked to pick the "next Georgia" capable of emerging as champions. Finebaum called Ohio State "the best built of any program out there."

He thinks they could take a leap despite losing to Michigan in back-to-back seasons.

"They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said of the Buckeyes. "I think they are not far from the same level as Georgia, which I think you saw in that semifinal game."

Finebaum also pointed to LSU as an "ascending" SEC school under Brian Kelly and believes Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans will "start crashing the party on a regular basis."

It's hardly a bold proclamation to put Ohio State in the title hunt. Ryan Day's squad led Georgia by 14 points through three quarters of the Peach Bowl. Even after squandering the edge, the Buckeyes could have prevailed if converting a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds.

Ohio State spent a large chunk of the season ranked No. 2 behind Georgia before getting embarrassed by Michigan in Columbus. The Big Ten program earned all 11 victories by a double-digit margin.

The Buckeyes should enter the 2023 season as a top-ranked team capable of returning to the CFP.