Paul Finebaum Names Most 'Invisible' Hot Seat In The Country

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum named the most "invisible" hot seat in the country on Monday.

The honor goes to Jimbo Fisher.

Texas A&M fell to South Carolina on Saturday, dropping below .500 on the season, but Fisher isn't at risk of being fired due to his massive contract buyout.

Finebaum went off on the situation on Monday morning.

“It’s a mess,” Finebaum said on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX. “… When you hear Jimbo Fisher talk after a game, you just have to break out laughing because you know he doesn’t come off believable, sounds like an avalanche of excuses. I’m well aware of all the injuries and all the issues that they’re having, but so is everyone else at this point.”

Finebaum continued, referencing the buyout number.

“But since he is, the conversation does not exist and the dilemma goes on and he is on the most invisible hot seat in college football right now,” he said. “Although in essence, he isn’t, because he controls everything, he’s his own boss, nobody can tell him what to do and nobody can fire him.”

If Texas A&M were to fire Fisher, they would owe him close to $100 million.