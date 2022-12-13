Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach.

While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered.

Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike all other coaches.

"You never knew what you were getting with him, and that's not an overstatement," Finebaum said. "He was quirky. He was irreverent. He was funny. He seemed sometimes bored talking about college football whenever we would interview him. You just didn't know where he was going to go. He was a joy to know."

Considering the wide-ranging mark Leach left on the sport, Finebaum celebrated him as "one of the most brilliant innovators" in the game. Having worked with Lincoln Riley, Kliff Kingsbury, and many more future head coaches, Leach's "Air Raid" offense has spread throughout college and the NFL.

"He's one of the truly irreplaceable figures in the history of the game," Finebaum said. "Records are one thing in college football or pro football or any sport, but the legacy that one leaves behind is what I heard from his many friends and coaching colleagues."

Our thoughts go out to Leach's family and friends for their loss.