After a stellar slate of college football games on Saturday, Paul Finebaum felt that it was time to shake-up his Top 4 rankings.

The weekend capped off with a fantastic primetime shootout between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame. Behind three touchdowns from running back Kyren Williams, the Fighting Irish held off a furious Tigers’ comeback to win 47-40 in double overtime.

The ESPN college football analyst definitely has his pulse on all of the country’s conferences and in an interview on Sportscenter on Sunday morning, he dished out his newest assessment of the nation’s top-rated teams.

Take a look at his rankings:

Alabama (6-0) Ohio State (3-0) Notre Dame (7-0) Clemson (7-1)

Paul Finebaum revealed his new Top 4 after Notre Dame upset Clemson over the weekend:https://t.co/p5UnElxEOK pic.twitter.com/DNSbb1hKMn — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 8, 2020

He expanded on his choices, explaining why he ranked each team where he did.

“We start with the artist formerly known as Clemson,” Finebaum said. “They were No. 1 and now they’re No. 4 and they’re not in a bad spot even losing in double overtime. Clemson can still rewrite history the rest of the way. No. 3, this is hard to decide because Notre Dame beat the No. 1 team but they did not move up much, that could change. Brian Kelly finally got the thing off his back. At no. 2, Ohio State, Justin Fields remains quite flawless. And at no. 1 Alabama, they’re going to be No. 1 in the AP poll today. That would mean 11 straight years since 2008, that Nick Saban’s team was No. 1 at some point during the season.

It’s hard to disagree with Finebaum’s assessment. Despite having off this weekend, Alabama certainly looks like the best team in the country behind Heisman favorite Mac Jones. Ohio State rolled over Rutgers on Saturday night 49-27 as Justin Fields continued his hot start to 2020, making the Buckeyes a deserving candidate for number two.

The ESPN analyst also mentioned Florida as a the likely fifth team in the country after their impressive 44-28 victory over Georgia.

Although Finebaum’s rankings should be respected, the official AP Top 25 poll and the Coaches Poll will come out later on Sunday.