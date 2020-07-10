Last week, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum guessed a percentage as to whether or not college football will be played this fall. Fast forward one week later, and he’s already lowered his percentage by a large amount.

“It’s below 50 percent right now,” Finebaum said last Friday on Get Up. “That’s a realistic number. It can change, but I don’t see it going up. I think the spikes around the country are scaring administrators, and when I say administrators I mean athletic directors and presidents.”

Since those comments have been made by Finebaum, things have only been getting worse. The Big Ten announced that it will only play conference games this fall, Ohio State paused workouts due to positive COVID-19 tests, and the Ivy League made it official that sports will not be played until at least January.

Finebaum provided a new opinion on the 2020 college football season this morning. It’s pretty clear that all the optimism he had back in May has completely disappeared, as he believes there is only a 25-percent chance a season happens in the fall.

“I would probably be at about 25 percent, and that’s based on possibly getting some good news in the next few weeks,” Finebaum said on this Friday’s edition of Get Up. “But I cannot go any higher than that.”

Paul Finebaum believes there's a 25% chance that there will be a college football season @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/wlzXJ5yo3s — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 10, 2020

Right now, there are too many states seeing surges in coronavirus cases. That makes for an unsafe environment, especially since college football can’t have a “bubble plan” like the MLS or NBA.

If fans want to see college football this fall, everyone will have to do their part to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.