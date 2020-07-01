Paul Finebaum Offers Sobering Update On College Football Season

Over the past few weeks, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has given his honest thoughts about the 2020 season.

Initially, he seemed optimistic that the full 2020 season will be played. However, in recent weeks, his tone has changed as the college football seasons draws near.

On Wednesday morning, he offered a sobering update on the new season. During an appearance on Golic and Wingo, the SEC pundit made it clear the 2020 season won’t be a normal one – if it happens at all.

He thinks it’s “time to start speaking realistically” about the 2020 season and the fact that it might be halted or at least altered in some respect.

“They’re talking about on time beginnings and full stadiums and they’re all full of crap…Anyone who believes that the CFB season is in good shape is wrong,” Finebaum said.

Just last week, Finebaum said that the likelihood of the season be delayed is “very good.

“College football is just an absolute hot-mess right now,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s Get Up. “…By now, we thought we would know everything. We don’t know anything…I think many people in college football are privately, nobody publicly saying this, but privately are saying that the likelihood of the season being delayed is very good.”

College football fans won’t like hearing the latest news from Finebaum. However, there is a very real possibility the 2020 season doesn’t start on time.