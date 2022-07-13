Paul Finebaum: Only 2 Conferences 'Really Matter' In College Football

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Are superconferences coming in college football? They might be here already, says ESPN's Paul Finebaum.

On Get Up this morning, Finebaum said that college football has "blown up" this summer following the Big Ten's additions of USC and UCLA. Those moves fueled speculation that another major round of realignment is coming.

While things are quiet--for now--on that front, Finebaum says it is clear that there are two tiers in the sport. There's the SEC and Big Ten and then there's everybody else.

"There are two conferences in college football right now that really matter, and that’s the SEC and the Big Ten," Finebaum said. "The Big 12 is really nice. Hope they have a great media days, but they are not in the same league as the other two."

It has been widely discussed that if college football was to move to superconferences, the Big Ten and SEC would be the two leagues leading the way.

Right now, reports indicate the Big Ten is waiting on Notre Dame before adding any more schools. Meanwhile, the SEC is reportedly pausing expansion, at least for the time being.

“We’re positioned at 16 (teams) for a robust future,” an SEC athletic director recently told Saturday Down South. “The need just isn’t there.”

We'll see if the league changes its mind. It may not have to, considering the amount of influence and power it currently wields, along with the Big Ten.