Paul Finebaum Predicting Major College Football Coach Firing

Paul Finebaum thinks the writing is on the wall for Bryan Harsin at Auburn.

The ESPN college football analyst doesn't see Harsin lasting much longer at Auburn. The Tigers were shellacked by Penn State, 41-12, on Saturday night.

Finebaum says it feels like it's over for Harsin at Auburn.

“Yes, because Auburn put all the chips on the table from a recruiting standpoint, Cole, and they lost, and there’s no getting around it,” Finebaum said. “I know what the schedule is and so do you, and you could say, ‘Well, they could do this and you could do that,’ but if you look at Saturday as an indicator of the future, very little if any of that is going to get done and it just feels like it’s over for Bryan Harsin. I know that may sound harsh if you’re an Auburn fan and I’ve met a lot of really good ones and loyal ones over the weekend on The Plains. But I don’t know how you get around it. I’m not somebody that wastes anybody else’s time sugar-coating the situation. That’s just how I feel.”

Harsin was retained by Auburn in somewhat surprising fashion earlier this offseason.

However, it doesn't sound like he's going to be the head coach for much longer.