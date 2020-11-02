Paul Finebaum Makes Prediction For Dan Mullen’s Punishment

After another controversial move from Florida’s Dan Mullen, the debate is up around the league for how the head coach will be punished.

Following Saturday night’s brawl before halftime of the Gator’s matchup with Missouri, Mullen waved his hands in the air and hyped up the Florida crowd like a WWE wrestler as the team head into the locker room.

SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum made his weekly appearance on “The Roundtable” on WJOX 94.5 to discuss potential punishments on Monday morning.

“I don’t think he’ll be suspended,” Finebaum said. “I really would like to have seen more than one version of what happened… He’s undoubtedly going to be fined. I don’t think he’ll be suspended.”

Finebaum also acknowledged Mullen’s track record so far this season. After the coach’s “pack The Swamp” comments a few weeks ago, this conflict escalation certainly wasn’t a step in the right direction.

“His last four or five weeks have been dangerously unpredictable and downright difficult to watch,” Finebaum said. “Going back to the fertile territory of the Swamp being filled and everything that happened after that. I just think you have to use good judgement. And he used terrible judgement… I don’t know where he goes here. It was the wrong look. Everything about it was wrong.”

Despite the halftime scuffle, the Gators went on the beat the Tigers 41-17. Florida will take on Georgia in an exciting top 10 matchup this Saturday.

Mullen will most likely be on the sideline this weekend, but for now he and the Gators will just have to wait on the SEC’s decision.