Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future.

Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the Big Ten.

"I think Oregon and Washington are the two schools that would be the first first to go," Finebaum said, via Rutgers Wire. "Yeah, I still think there’s some movement left in the Big 12 so I don’t think that affects the big, the Big Ten can get who they want. I felt it for some time."

Finebaum also gave Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren credit for the way he has handled expansion.

"Kevin Warren’s move was one of the smoothest I’ve seen in a long time in college sports. He used a professional model which I think he would have every reason to having spent time in the NFL and in many ways, it was a masterful stroke.”

Oregon and Washington would be nice additions to the Big Ten. Both programs field consistent winners.

The Big Ten isn't currently making a push to land Oregon and Washington. However, that could change in the near future.