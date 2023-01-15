Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Paul Finebaum's pick is in.

While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia."

Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so.

"They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said of the Buckeyes. "I think they are not far from the same level as Georgia, which I think you saw in that semifinal game."

Finebaum said that Ryan Day's program is "the best built of any program out there."

Of course, Georgia is likely to hold onto its top spot for a while to come.

But the Buckeyes could be next up.