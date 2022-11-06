Paul Finebaum Predicts How Tennessee Will Finish Season

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road.

However, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is still very high on the Vols moving forward.

The ESPN college football analyst believes the Vols will be in line to get the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff, if TCU drops a game.

“They’re in a really good spot right now,” Finebaum said of the Vols. “Their schedule is easy. They have one game on the road that matters against South Carolina… I think they got a tremendous break yesterday with Clemson getting knocked out… I think if TCU gets knocked out of this thing, they’re right back in a position to snare No. 4.”

Tennessee should still be in shape to contend for a College Football Playoff spot, but they're going to need some help along the way.