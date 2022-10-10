Paul Finebaum Predicts Major College Football Coach Firing

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum thinks Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin could reach the end of the road this weekend.

Appearing Monday on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning (h/t 247Sports), the college football analyst predicted the SEC program will fire Harsin if the team doesn't play well against Ole Miss this Saturday.

"I don’t think the Auburn fans, and I mean the rank and file who may not want to be quoted out loud or be heard, but the ones that I hear from privately want Harsin out, and the sooner the better," Finebaum said. "I think that’s likely to come after Saturday’s game."

Finebaum added that he doesn't see an argument for keeping Harsin and assuring "more of the same" unless Auburn exceeds expectations at Oxnard.

Auburn has lost three of its last four games, including lopsided shortcomings against Penn State and Georgia. During a Sunday SportsCenter appearance, Finebaum called the Tigers "the most listless team in America."

While it's still early in the former Boise State coach's tenure, Auburn is now 9-10 under his watch. Harsin's hot seat may catch fire if his team can't upset the Rebels this Saturday at noon ET.