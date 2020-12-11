Paul Finebaum Predicts The 4 College Football Playoff Teams

It’s still a bit too early to say which teams will be included in this season’s College Football Playoff seeing that there’s several pivotal games left to be played.

Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State are safely in the mix at the moment. Texas A&M and Florida, meanwhile, are on the outside looking in. We won’t receive a clear picture of which are the true playoff teams until conference championship weekend.

The ACC title game will pair up Notre Dame and Clemson in a rematch of their regular-season overtime thriller. Alabama and Florida will square off in the SEC Championship game. Both conference championships will serve as potential win-and-advance (to the playoff) games.

Paul Finebaum feels like he has a good grasp on which teams are playoff teams this season. Right now, he anticipates Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State all get in, leaving out Florida and Texas A&M in the process.

“I’d say it’s Alabama,” Finebaum said this week on the Dan Patrick Show, via Saturday Down South. “I think Clemson will beat Notre Dame (in the upcoming ACC Championship Game), so Clemson get in there, I think Notre Dame will still get in there and it will be Ohio State. Just like we ordered it before the season.”

If Finebaum’s conference championship predictions (Alabama over Florida and Clemson over Notre Dame) play out, the Tide and Tigers are definitely getting in.

Then it’ll all depend on how the Fighting Irish looked against Clemson in the ACC Championship game. If Notre Dame gets blown out, it might blow ND’s playoff opportunity. If it’s a close game, the Fighting Irish are getting in.

Ohio State, meanwhile, should get in the playoff as long as the Buckeyes win the Big Ten title game in impressive fashion.