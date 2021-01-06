Paul Finebaum Predicts The Winner Of Alabama vs. Ohio State

In just a few days, Ohio State and Alabama will take the field to compete for a national title after they dispatched Clemson and Notre Dame, respectively.

The Buckeyes were dominant in their contest against Clemson. Even though Ohio State entered as the underdog and quarterback Justin Fields suffered an injury, the Buckeyes rolled to a 49-28 win.

Meanwhile, Alabama jumped out to an early lead over Notre Dame. The Crimson Tide took their foot off the gas pedal en route to a 31-14 win over the Fighting Irish.

Earlier this afternoon, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum made his prediction for the national title game. Finebaum likes the Crimson Tide to get the win on Monday night.

Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“I like Alabama and it has nothing to do with my thoughts on Ohio State,” Finebaum answered. “I just don’t (Ohio State) they can replicate what they did the other night (against Clemson). Alabama played a very average game against Notre Dame. Don’t let your anxiety get the better of you.”

Later, a fan asked Finebaum what the ket to the game will be.

“I don’t mean to come off too predictable here but I think Justin Fields is the key to the game,” Finebaum added. “If he is not healthy, if he can be slowed down at all, I think Alabama is going to be in really good shape.”

All reports coming from Ohio State are suggesting that Fields is ready to go.