Paul Finebaum Predicts Which College Football Program Will Win Most Titles Over Next Decade

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Wednesday's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum was asked which college football program will win the most national titles over the next decade. He believes the answer to that question is obvious.

Finebaum thinks Georgia will become the next dynasty in college football. That's because he has so much confidence in Kirby Smart.

"I'm going with the obvious one, and that's Georgia," Finebaum said. "Kirby Smart is the new Alabama in Athens. It looks like Alabama and they play like Alabama of old. I think they're built for success. Yeah, the SEC will get tougher with two new teams, but I don't think anyone is going to knock Kirby Smart off at the top over the next 10 years."

Smart has a 75-15 record since taking over the Georgia job in 2016.

Georgia could very well finish this season as back-to-back champions. This past weekend, Smart's squad dismantled Tennessee at home.

Even if this season doesn't finish with another national championship, the future is bright in Athens.

Georgia has the No. 2 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Talented prospects like AJ Harris and Joenel Aguero will soon help out the program.