Paul Finebaum Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With Week 9 of the season just around the corner, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has unveiled his latest college football rankings.

Finebaum has Ohio State ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. It's safe to say he was impressed by the program's 54-10 win over Iowa this past Saturday.

Coming in at No. 2 on Finebaum's list is Georgia. The defending champions are coming off their bye week.

According to Finebaum, the No. 3 team in college football is Tennessee. After taking down Alabama in a thriller, Tennessee dismantled UT Martin in what could've been a letdown game.

Rounding out Finebaum's top four is Michigan. Jim Harbaugh's squad received a well-deserved bye week after blowing out Penn State in Week 7.

We'd imagine Clemson and Alabama are just outside Finebaum's top four.

Finebaum's rankings could certainly change next week depending on how chaotic this Saturday's slate of games gets.