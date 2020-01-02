Paul Finebaum Reacts To Nick Saban Running Up Score vs. Michigan

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has weighed in on Nick Saban appearing to run up the score on Jim Harbaugh and Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Alabama scored a last-second touchdown on the Wolverines’ defense at the end of Wednesday’s game, pushing the score to 35-16.

Finebaum weighed in on the move on Thursday.

The ESPN host says he feels truly sorry for Harbaugh.

“People kept texting me asking me what are you going to say after Alabama completely destroyed Michigan and I don’t have anything else to say,” Finebaum said. “I genuinely feel sorry for Jim Harbaugh. “I was always told growing up don’t pick on people who aren’t your size, and right now Jim Harbaugh is a very small man in college football. Not that I’m a bigger or better man. I’m just not going to pick on him.”

Finebaum was ultimately a fan of the move.

“I’ve never heard Nick Saban say anything about another coach nor have I ever seen intentionally run up the score on anyone until yesterday,” Finebaum said. “We all know that could’ve easily ended before it did. I think Saban was showing some of the frustration of the season and showing some of the past frustration of Jim Harbaugh calling him a cheater. “He decided, you know what? My foot is on his throat. I’m just going to kick him one more time. I felt like the college-football world cheered Saban yesterday in doing that. I know I did. Leave it to Nick Saban in a game against a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team with an additional score at the end to make a statement to end a season with most Alabama fans feeling good about themselves.”

Jim Harbaugh didn’t seem to like the move, as he called a timeout with one second left in the game to take a shot at the end zone (which resulted in an interception).

However, everyone else seemed to be OK with it.

The win pushed Alabama to 11-2 on the season, while Michigan dropped to 9-4.