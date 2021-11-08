Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama’s Close Win vs. LSU

Alabama had a pretty close call against LSU on Saturday, but it was able to escape with a win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The Crimson Tide led the Tigers 20-14 going into the fourth quarter and were able to play stout defense to win by that same score when the final whistle blew.

On Monday morning, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum went on 94.5’s WJOX out of Alabama to share his thoughts on the victory and why the team is perfectly fine.

“I don’t think that you would get a lot of meltdown here on Monday Greg,” Finebaum said. “You’re close to that staff so you probably know some of the answers but I think they know they have challenges but I don’t think they are looking at Saturday night as an abject disaster. They won the game and they beat LSU and I know this is a devalued LSU team but I couldn’t help but chuckle when I was hearing from some of my friends yesterday demanding several coaches to be fired.”

Paul @Finebaum helped kick off Monday's @MacandCube and gave his thoughts on the reaction from Alabama's football program following a too close for comfort victory over LSU. pic.twitter.com/4UeZg1DpRy — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) November 8, 2021

The win got Alabama to 8-1 overall going into a matchup against New Mexico State this Saturday at Noon ET.

If the Crimson Tide win out, they’ll be on their way to the SEC Championship game against Georgia in December.

With a win against the Bulldogs, they’ll be a lock to get into the CFP and again be a top favorite to win the National Championship.