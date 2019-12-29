Paul Finebaum Reacts To Clemson’s Win vs. Ohio State

Earlier this fall, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum rankled Clemson fans when he declared it “ludicrous” to think the Tigers were a top-four team. He also went on to say that Ohio State would beat Clemson and it “wouldn’t be close.”

To be fair, this was said back in October. But fast forward more than two months and Finebaum was still picking the Buckeyes to beat the Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl.

Well, this morning, Finebaum has been eating crow after Clemson’s stirring 29-23 comeback win over OSU on Saturday night. He praised the Tigers on Twitter earlier today.

“In the dawn’s early light, the Clemson victory is just as extraordinary and impressive at it was when the clock struck midnight. Congratulations to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. What an amazing run. Can’t wait for Jan. 13.”

We can’t disagree with Finebaum about how stellar a win it was for Clemson. The Tigers fell down 16-0 early and looked like they were on the verge of getting blown out.

Sure, they were helped by a couple of fortunate whistles along the way, but Clemson still had to regroup and get back in the game. Not to mention, the 94-yard touchdown drive for the winning score was remarkable.

LSU should be the clear favorite in the upcoming national championship game, but we’ve already seen Clemson prove doubters wrong once this postseason.