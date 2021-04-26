Paul Finebaum Reacts To College Football Playoff Speculation

For what the first time in ages, the College Football Playoff committee has met to discuss the idea of expanding the four-team field. Discussions on the matter have usually been quickly snuffed out, but college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes this time will be different.

Appearing on WJOX this morning, Finebaum predicted that we will see the field expanded before the end of the current contract. He believes that the television money might play a big role in determining just how big the field becomes. But ultimately, the field will become larger now that they’ve “opened the door.”

“We are definitely going to see an expansion before the end of this contract,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “That was clearly the subliminal message from this release, Friday. When I first saw it, I got thrown off. By putting the 16 in there, you just said ‘there’s no way. They’re just playing games.’ The closer you read it, the more you thought about it, it makes sense. I think this is a conversation, really, about not only the College Football Playoff but about television. They’re sending a message. We are, at least, willing to have a serious conversation before the end of this contract. Because of that, they’ve opened the door.”

The College Football Playoff is reportedly looking into dozens of possible changes to the format. The most notable of those is an expansion to either 6, 8, 10, 12 or 16 teams.

The size of the College Football Playoff field has been the source of debate every year since its inception in 2014.

We’ve seen multiple conference champions and one-loss teams snubbed, and have yet to see a single Group of Five team make the cut. In seven years, only 11 teams have made the College Football Playoff and only six have won a game.

The College Football Playoff has been in need of expansion for a while now. While it’s regrettable that TV deals will likely be the only thing that makes it happen, at least it’s going to happen.