Paul Finebaum Reacts To Controversial Head Coaching Hire

Auburn's decision to hire Hugh Freeze was met with criticism from a number of college football media members.

Not ESPN's Paul Finebaum though. Finebaum is not worried about Freeze's checkered past, saying during College GameDay last week that he thinks the Tigers made a quality hire from a football perspective.

"Ultimately, Auburn wants to win," Finebaum said, via 247Sports. "They didn't hire this candidate to be a Nobel Prize winner. And they didn't get one if they were trying to make Hugh Freeze into that. But they've got a coach who's had a good record. He's recruited well and he's coached at a high-end level and he will be an improvement over the last guy."

Freeze left Ole Miss in disgrace following the 2016 season amid NCAA violations and "a concerning pattern" of phone calls to escorts. Freeze, who coached at Liberty from 2019-22, also came under fire last summer for DMing a woman who says she is a sexual assault survivor and is part of a Title IX lawsuit against Liberty.

Auburn hired the 53-year-old coach last week, and Freeze was on ESPN Saturday to discuss his goals at his new program.

Freeze has been to nine bowl games in 10 seasons as an FBS head coach at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty.