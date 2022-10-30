Paul Finebaum Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on last night's postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State.

In multiple videos taken by observers, Michigan State players can be seen striking two Wolverines. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game his players were "assaulted."

The Big Ten, both programs and the Michigan and Michigan State police departments are involved in investigating what happened, but Finebaum doesn't think MSU should wait for their findings.

“I don’t know why we’re still waiting for a decision here, there’s no way these guys can remain on the football team," Finebaum said on ESPN earlier today, via Saturday Tradition. "Simply outrageous behavior, it borders on criminal behavior. I’m just saying what it looks like without knowing everything about it, but I have a lot of respect for Mel Tucker and if he doesn’t kick these guys off the team, I don’t know how he’s going to be able to face the music.”

We'd expect some members of the Michigan State team will be disciplined for their roles in the melee. Head coach Mel Tucker said earlier today that he will take "swift and appropriate action."

"As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very high at the conclusion of our rivalry game at Michigan Stadium, there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk," Tucker said on Twitter.

"In complete cooperation with law enforcement, the Big Ten Conference and MSU and UM leadership, we will evaluate the events in Ann Arbor and take swift and appropriate action."