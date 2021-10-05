Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Situation With Urban Meyer

The Urban Meyer era for the Jacksonville Jaguars is off to a rough start, on and off the field. Not only does Meyer currently own an 0-4 record, he’s made headlines for his recent activity at a bar in Columbus, Ohio.

A video surfaced this past weekend that showed Meyer getting danced on by a woman who is not his wife. It was an awful look for Meyer, who was just two days removed from a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Tuesday’s edition of Stephen A’s World, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum was asked to share his thoughts on Meyer’s situation. He believes the Jaguars would be better off cutting ties with Meyer from now.

“This is who Urban Meyer is,” Finebaum said. “He has lived a life of great success and multiple apologies. Each apology I’ve heard from his is lamer than the previous. We’ve been through this countless times. I think Shad Kahn and the Jaguars are wasting their time. I don’t think he can coach in the NFL, I don’t think he really should coach in the NFL. And I think the sooner this disaster ends, the better for the fans of Jacksonville.”

Stephen A. Smith, however, doesn’t believe Jacksonville should fire Meyer.

“To say that one incident is a fireable offense – it is not,” Smith said. “It’s embarrassing, it reeks of hypocrisy, he needed to be called out on it, it’s good that it’s publicized so it could be checked. But that one incident isn’t a fireable offense.”

The Jaguars aren’t ready to make drastic changes to their coaching staff just yet, but there’s no doubt Meyer is walking on thin ice.