Paul Finebaum Reacts To The National Title Game Blowout

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff National Championship wasn't a fair fight.

Georgia annihilated TCU on Monday night, cruising to a 65-7 rout at SoFi Stadium. The Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs by 401 yards.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it was the largest margin of victory in any bowl game.

On Tuesday morning (via Saturday Tradition's Paul Harvey), Paul Finebaum discussed the rout on Get Up. He doesn't think the blowout is a negative byproduct of the CFP.

"I think it's an outlier," Finebaum said. "We had two great semifinal games. We had a horrible — horrible doesn't even begin to describe what we saw last night."

Finebaum remains eager to see the CFP expand to 12 teams for the 2024 season. He also blamed one prominent team for missing the cut this season.

"The 12-team Playoff, I think, is going to be the most exciting thing we've seen in college football," he continued. "So, everyone wants to blast TCU and blast the committee and dunk on poor Heather (Dinich). The bottom line is Alabama lost two games. If Alabama hadn't lost to LSU, they would've been in the Playoff. It's not the committee's fault. It's Alabama's fault."

Of course, Georgia also deserves credit for a dominant display. Finebaum called Bulldogs head coach "the king of college football" after winning back-to-back titles.

Although the college football season ended with a non-competitive dud, the Playoff first provided two thrilling games on New Year's Eve. TCU earned its spot in the National Championship by defeating the previously undefeated Michigan, but Sonny Dykes' team couldn't pull off another upset.

Even with an expanded Playoff, Georgia's reign of terror may only be getting started.