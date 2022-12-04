Paul Finebaum Releases His College Football Playoff Top 4

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his final College Football Playoff rankings.

The official College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Sunday afternoon. Finebaum released his final rankings on Sunday morning.

There aren't any surprises.

“I’m coming down like the chalk here, and it starts with Georgia at No. 1,” he said on ESPN. “Then, it’s Michigan. TCU belongs at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4.”

So Finebaum has Georgia taking on Ohio State, with Michigan taking on TCU.

The only real debate at this point, it seems, is if Ohio State will be the No. 3 seed or No. 4 seed.

We'll find out the official College Football Playoff rankings at noon E.T. on Sunday.