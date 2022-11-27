Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings.

Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1.

“The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were perhaps looking ahead to the SEC Championship Game against LSU," Finebaum said on ESPN.

There's a new No. 2 team, though - Michigan.

Here's Finebaum's complete top four:

Georgia Michigan TCU USC

If those four teams win their respective conference championship games, that'll probably be the College Football Playoff field.

How would you rank the top four right now?