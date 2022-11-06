Paul Finebaum Releases New Top 4 After Crazy Saturday

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has updated his top four after a crazy Saturday.

Week 10 of the 2022 college football season featured some major upsets, including LSU stunning Alabama and Notre Dame crushing Clemson.

What should the College Football Playoff field look like now?

ESPN's college football analyst has updated his rankings on Sunday morning.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU

Finebaum called Georgia the "easiest" ranking he's done all season.

“The easiest No. 1 of the season are the Dawgs. We knew the winner of this game would be No. 1, but we didn’t think one team would be as dominating. But the Dawgs looked like they did in the first game of the year when they beat Oregon by 46. They were downright fantastic.”

The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Tuesday night.

Until then, let the debates continue.