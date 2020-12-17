Paul Finebaum Responds To Kirk Herbstreit’s Criticism Of College Football

Kirk Herbstreit usually isn’t too critical of college football, but he made an exception this week so he can discuss how predictable the College Football Playoff has become over the past few years.

“Our postseason is as bad as there is,” Herbstreit said during an appearance on Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin Wednesday. “And we have got to figure out a system that opens up opportunities.

Things have become pretty stagnant for college football, as it feels like the same four teams make it to the Playoff every year.

Herbstreit continued his criticism of the Playoff, saying “The season ends Jan. 12, I can already tell you 2021 Ohio State’s coming out of the Big Ten, Clemson’s coming out of the ACC, Alabama’s coming out of the SEC.”

Well, it turns out that Herbstreit isn’t the only well-respected ESPN analyst that isn’t so fond of the current postseason system.

Paul Finebaum defended Herbstreit’s take on the Playoff during this Thursday’s edition of Get Up.

“He’s right,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “The playoff needs to be expanded otherwise it’s going to primarily be the same four every year. It’s bigger than just that. It’s attracting the country when the competition is its fiercest. The weekend of the CFP championship game is the same weekend as the NFL Wild Card. When college football is at its zenith, it loses the country and if it’s the same four teams, if you know it’s going to be the same four teams in August, you have to let more teams in or people will tune out.”

Finebaum and Herbstreit bring up excellent points about people potentially tuning out college football. It’s imperative the sport finds a way to change its playoff system for the better.

Perhaps an expanded field for the Playoff will solve this problem.