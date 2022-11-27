Paul Finebaum Revealed His Pick For The Heisman Trophy

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Paul Finebaum is ready to declare a Heisman Trophy winner ahead of the conference championships.

Following an eventful Saturday of college football, the ESPN analyst called the race for USC quarterback Caleb Williams on SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South).

"I've never been one for hyperbole, but lock it up. It's over," Finebaum said.

Williams ran for three touchdowns and completed 18 of 22 passes for 232 yards and a score in Saturday night's 38-27 win over Notre Dame. Losses from Ohio State, LSU, and Clemson may position the Trojans to earn a College Football Playoff bid.

USC will likely punch a CFP ticket -- and perhaps fortify Williams' Heisman candidacy -- by winning the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah.

"Short of just an absolute disaster in the championship game, I think we have a Heisman Trophy winner two weeks early," Finebaum added.

After following Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC, Williams has garnered 34 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing scores, and only three interceptions in his sophomore season. He's tallied at least three touchdowns in each of his last five games.

Some onlookers may have considered C.J. Stroud the Heisman frontrunner, but he hurt his chances by throwing two picks in a gutting home loss to Michigan. Blake Corum left Saturday's game after two touches in the opening drive, hindering the Wolverines running back's chances of polishing his Heisman portfolio.

While Hendon Hooker remains a potential finalist, he missed Tennessee's final game after tearing his ACL in a blowout loss to South Carolina.

That may clear the path for Williams to join Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart as the third USC quarterback to win the prestigious award.