Paul Finebaum Reveals His Controversial Pick For No. 1 Team

Who should be college football's No. 1 team following eight weeks of the 2022 season?

Ohio State? Georgia? Tennessee? Michigan?

While the Buckeyes haven't really played anyone of note, the ESPN college football analyst is going with them.

Finebaum revealed his somewhat controversial pick for No. 1 on Sunday morning.

“It starts at quarterback with CJ Stroud. You alluded to his Heisman hopes a minute ago,” Finebaum explained. “They seem more complete across the board. They have so many weapons offensively, and I think that has really helped them almost dominate every team on the schedule, except Notre Dame early when they struggled in the first half.

“If you look at Ohio State, they have the backend of the schedule waiting for them and that’s Michigan. Same thing for Georgia with Tennessee, Florida this week. But I give the slight edge.”

Ohio State will get its first big test next week, when the Buckeyes take on Penn State.

The new Coaches' Poll and AP Poll will be out later on this Sunday afternoon.