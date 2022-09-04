Paul Finebaum Reveals His New College Football Playoff Prediction

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum's new College Football Playoff picks are in.

The ESPN college football analyst has updated his College Football Playoff picks following Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Finebaum is going pretty chalk with his picks.

The ESPN college football analyst is going with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson.

Finebaum dropped Ohio State to the No. 3 spot.

“They underwhelmed, but they’re still in pretty good shape.,” Finebaum said.

It's early, but it wouldn't be surprising if Finebaum's four teams end up battling for the national championship.