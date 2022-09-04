Paul Finebaum Reveals His New College Football Playoff Prediction
Paul Finebaum's new College Football Playoff picks are in.
The ESPN college football analyst has updated his College Football Playoff picks following Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.
Finebaum is going pretty chalk with his picks.
The ESPN college football analyst is going with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson.
Finebaum dropped Ohio State to the No. 3 spot.
“They underwhelmed, but they’re still in pretty good shape.,” Finebaum said.
It's early, but it wouldn't be surprising if Finebaum's four teams end up battling for the national championship.