Paul Finebaum Reveals His New No. 1 Team After Saturday

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Even though the usual suspects remain unbeaten, college football pundits keep reshuffling their top rankings after every Saturday.

Appearing on Sunday morning's SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South), Paul Finebaum declared a new No. 1 in the nation. While most analysts have jumped back and forth between Alabama and Georgia, the ESPN guru didn't choose either SEC squad.

Finebaum instead gave Ohio State the top spot following Saturday's 49-20 road victory over Michigan State.

"CJ Stroud and company have just continued to dominate everyone," Finebaum said. "They don't care who it is. They dominate.”

Perhaps enough time has passed for Finebaum and others to forget about a less-than-dominant 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the season. The Buckeyes have since averaged 54.4 points per game while allowing just 16.8 points per contest.

Finebaum placed Georgia at No. 2. While he said the reigning national champs looked good in a 42-10 win over Auburn, he called the Tigers "the most listless team in America."

Without Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide survived a close call against Texas A&M. The Aggies, also playing without their starting quarterback, had a chance to score a game-winning touchdown at the goal line on the final play. The close call pushed Alabama down to third in Finebaum's power rankings.

Finebaum placed the Clemson Tigers fourth, commending quarterback's D.J. Uiagalelei recent play and praising a "very, very strong" defense.

The Buckeyes have next weekend off, but they could feasibly lose Finebaum's top spot if Georgia pulverizes Vanderbilt or Alabama picks up a major statement win at Tennessee.