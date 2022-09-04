Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday.

The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet.

Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday morning, via Saturday Down South's Adam Spencer, the analyst shared his top-four schools.

While Clemson commences its season Monday night against Georgia Tech, Finebaum anticipates a "pretty easy" victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A November meeting at Notre Dame could be the key to solidifying the Tigers as a CFP participant.

Finebaum puts Ohio State at No. 3 even though the team "underwhelmed" in a 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes' offense didn't put on a show, but the defense kept them on the title hunt by shutting out the Fighting Irish during the second half.

Georgia resides at No. 2 following a dominant 49-3 rout over Oregon. Finebaum called Stetson Bennett "ready for primetime" and said the defending champions have a reasonable case for the top spot. Yet he also dismissed the Ducks as a "Pac-12 wannabee."

Finally, Alabama takes his No. 1 spot. The Crimson Tide didn't break a sweat during a 55-0 onslaught over Utah State. Finebaum said Bryce Young is "well on his way" back to another Heisman Trophy ceremony after throwing for five touchdowns alongside 100 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Of these four powerhouses, Alabama faces the toughest Week 2 test when facing the Longhorns in Texas.